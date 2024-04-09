PCH Partially Shuts Down as SMPD Negotiates With Man on the Bluffs

Southbound Traffic at Entrada Dr. Was Closed, While Northbound Traffic Was Shut off From the I10 Freeway

By Zach Armstrong

A large portion of the Pacific Coast Highway was closed on Monday as officers negotiated with a man on the bluffs.

Although SMPD didn’t confirm whether the suspect displayed suicidal behavior, a post on X about the incident referenced the phone number to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saying if “you or someone you know is struggling, there’s help available.”

A little after 1 p.m., SMPD activity shut down southbound PCH traffic at Entrada Dr., while northbound traffic was closed off from the I10 freeway at the 4th street exit westbound. Officers were responding to a “person in crisis.” At 1:34 p.m., SMPD stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the person was “safely removed from the bluffs” and would be evaluated at a local hospital.

The incident was documented via several videos posted on the Citizen App. They showed several parked police vehicles clustered on PCH facing the direction of the suspect, along with a firetruck which extended its ladder up towards the bluffs. From the highway, the suspect could be heard hoarsely yelling.

In one video, shots reminiscent of those of a BB gun can be heard while clouds of smoke ascend from certain spots near the bottom of the bluffs. A man can also be heard saying “Throw the weapon away.” In another video, a woman with a megaphone can be heard saying “Please come down.”

We will update this story.