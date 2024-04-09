April 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Citizen

PCH Partially Shuts Down as SMPD Negotiates With Man on the Bluffs

Southbound Traffic at Entrada Dr. Was Closed, While Northbound Traffic Was Shut off From the I10 Freeway

By Zach Armstrong

A large portion of the Pacific Coast Highway was closed on Monday as officers negotiated with a man on the bluffs.

Although SMPD didn’t confirm whether the suspect displayed suicidal behavior, a post on X about the incident referenced the phone number to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, saying if “you or someone you know is struggling, there’s help available.”

A little after 1 p.m., SMPD activity shut down southbound PCH traffic at Entrada Dr., while northbound traffic was closed off from the I10 freeway at the 4th street exit westbound. Officers were responding to a “person in crisis.” At 1:34 p.m., SMPD stated on X (formerly Twitter) that the person was “safely removed from the bluffs” and would be evaluated at a local hospital.

The incident was documented via several videos posted on the Citizen App. They showed several parked police vehicles clustered on PCH facing the direction of the suspect, along with a firetruck which extended its ladder up towards the bluffs. From the highway, the suspect could be heard hoarsely yelling.

In one video, shots reminiscent of those of a BB gun can be heard while clouds of smoke ascend from certain spots near the bottom of the bluffs. A man can also be heard saying “Throw the weapon away.” In another video, a woman with a megaphone can be heard saying “Please come down.” 

We will update this story.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News

Summer at Crossroads: Opportunities for Growth, Creativity and Learning

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore...
News

Performing Arts Workshops Welcomes Array of Campers

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week...
News

Get a Taste of Harvard-Westlake This Summer

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Fire Station 63’s Annual Pancake Breakfast to Feature Coloring Table, DJ and More

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

This Tradition Is Organized Annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club Fire Station 63 invites families to its Annual...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Waves Knife on Ocean Front Walk, Arrest Made

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

No Injuries Were Reported By Zach Armstrong A woman was arrested on Monday after threatening passersby on Venice Beach’s Ocean...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Marks Several Spots in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

The Incident Comes Months After Another Potential Act of Anti-semitism Occurred Less Than 2.5 Miles Away By Zach Armstrong Local...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

1920s Spanish Revival Home in Palisades Hits Market at $3.8M

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

It Is One of the Earliest Homes Constructed on the Bluffs and Located Just Five Houses Away From Ocean Cliff...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Boat & Vessel Owners Town Hall Taking Place Tuesday

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Attendees Will Receive Information on Vessel Property Statements, Ownership Verification, Assessment Procedures and Registration Protocols Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, upbeat

This is Santa Monica’s First-Ever Poet Laureate

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Her Work Touches Subjects of Personal Narrative, Individual/Cultural Identity, Philosophy, and Spirituality By Zach Armstrong As part of an effort...
News, upbeat

Lineup Announced for This Year’s “Marina Culture Jam”

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Three-Part Series Promises Live Performances, Arts and Crafts, and Cultural Learning Activities The 2024 Marina Culture Jam series is...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Closed and Empty Storefronts Populate Oceanfront Walk

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Road to Recovery Has Been Slow and Steady for This Resilient International Tourist Destination By Nick Antonicello Is the...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC...

Photo: Facebook: @Nalu Vida Venice
Dining, News

Tropical Bar & Grille Opening Soon in Venice’s Washington Square

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

The President of Venice Duck Brewery and CEO of Casa Rica Tequila Have Teamed up to Take the Place of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man With Metal Pole Acts Threateningly Over a Receipt

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Police Responded to the Mar Vista Business By Zach Armstrong Officers responded to a call on Tuesday over a dispute...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops The Annenberg Community Beach...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR