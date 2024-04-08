April 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Get a Taste of Harvard-Westlake This Summer

Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer camp sessions. 

Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts, performing arts, film, debate and athletics, divided into six different program areas: North Faring Exploration, Coldwater Prep, Coldwater Arts, Debate LA and Wolverine Sports.

“We have a number of different opportunities that kids can enroll in to give them a sense of what attending our school is like,” said Jim Patterson, director of summer programs. “Our programs are offered in a-la-carte fashion so kids and parents can simply look at the offerings and choose what makes sense for their child’s interests and summer schedule.”

North Faring Exploration, for grades five through seven, is a three-week academic and arts enrichment program. Over the course of three weeks, kids choose three different classes to take and the variety of classes range from creative writing, to STEM, or visual and performing arts. 

Coldwater Prep is a three-week academic program for grades seven through 12 mixing academic preparation and enrichment to get students prepared for the upcoming year.

“Classes like English essentials, creative writing, digital arts and public speaking, there’s a variety of different classes that students can take as well to complement some of the primary courses they are in or simply focus on enrichment opportunities,” Patterson said. 

Coldwater Arts comprise a variety of art classes for grades seven through 12 such as sewing, dance, photography and film. 

“The films are entirely student driven, student produced and student grounded. It’s a very cool program that we have here,” Patterson said.

Debate LA runs for six weeks this summer, immersing students into the world of debate, both beginner and competitive. 

Lastly, Wolverine Sports opens up Harvard-Westlake’s tremendous athletic facilities to summer students. 

“This is an opportunity for students to work on their skills in various sports. They learn how to develop their skills in a high-level athletic environment — and you don’t need to be an athlete to participate,” Patterson said. 

Open to the wider community, Harvard-Westlake summer programs are available to students in rising grades three through 12, designed for parents and children to experience the wealth and resources the school has available, and engage continual learning over the summer.

To learn more about Harvard-Westlake Summer, visit https://www.hw.com/summerprograms.

