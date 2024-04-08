Anti-Semitic Graffiti Marks Several Spots in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

The Incident Comes Months After Another Potential Act of Anti-semitism Occurred Less Than 2.5 Miles Away

By Zach Armstrong

Local authorities are investigating several anti-Semitic graffiti marks which were located throughout Santa Monica, according to SMPD.

The hateful depictions were found on sidewalks, trees and light posts in the Pico Neighborhood (2100-2300 Pico Blvd). Santa Monica’s graffiti removal team is working to clean the markings while authorities are “dedicating resources” to find the culprit, SMPD stated.

Details of the paint were not immediately provided.

“Let me be clear: there is no place for hate in Santa Monica,” said Chief Ramon Batista in a statement. “We are appalled by these cowardly acts of anti-Semitism. Our department is fully committed to upholding the safety and dignity of all members of our community.”

The incident comes months after another potential act of anti-semitism occurred less than 2.5 miles away.

On Dec. 14, one day before the final evening of Hanukkah, SMPD officers received reports of a vandalized menorah at the corner of 15th and Montana after an unknown assailant caused thousands of dollars in damage to it.

To report newly discovered graffiti:

• Call 310-458-8491 to speak with a non-emergency dispatcher; or

• Utilize the Santa Monica 3-1-1 App