April 8, 2024
Photo: Getty Images

Boat & Vessel Owners Town Hall Taking Place Tuesday

Attendees Will Receive Information on Vessel Property Statements, Ownership Verification, Assessment Procedures and Registration Protocols

Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang is organizing the inaugural Boat & Vessel Owners’ Town Hall, aimed at providing the latest updates to all maritime asset owners and interested parties. 

Attendees will receive information on Vessel Property Statements, ownership verification, assessment procedures, and registration protocols, among other essential resources.

Scheduled for the evening of April 9, the Town Hall will take place at Burton Chase Park in Marina Del Rey.

The Town Hall, which is free and open to the public, aims to facilitate connections between vessel and boat owners and the vital services required for their ownership. In Los Angeles County, approximately 26,000 vessels and boats undergo valuation annually as of January 1st.

Furthermore, private use of public property is subject to taxation under specific conditions. Individuals who rent or lease moorings, boat slips, or tie-downs from the city or county may receive property tax assessments. Additionally, jet skis and other watercraft are also subject to assessment.

Assessor Jeff Prang emphasized, “This Town Hall will provide the latest information and resources to an often-overlooked segment of the assessment landscape, specifically addressing boat, jet ski, sailboat, and other watercraft owners. This marks our first in-person Town Hall, so early registration is recommended.

“To register for the Boat & Vessel Owners’ Town Hall, visit https://assessor.lacounty.gov/news-information/events.

