Lineup Announced for This Year’s “Marina Culture Jam”

The Three-Part Series Promises Live Performances, Arts and Crafts, and Cultural Learning Activities

The 2024 Marina Culture Jam series is set to return to Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) this Spring. Presented by the Department of Beaches and Harbors and The Music Center, this three-part series promises live performances, arts and crafts, cultural learning activities, and much more.

PART I – EVENT LINEUP:

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

[Reserve your spot](link to reservation) now.

Performers:

11:30 AM: Musical Theatre Guild – Revolution!

1:30 PM: The Alley Cats

Cultural Workshop:

Time: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

PART II – EVENT LINEUP:

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024

[Reserve your spot](link to reservation) now.

Performers:

11:30 AM: TAIKO Project

1:30 PM: Melody of China

Cultural Workshop:

Time: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

PART III – EVENT LINEUP:

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024

[Reserve your spot](link to reservation) now.

Performers:

11:30 AM: String Family Players – All Strings Considered

1:30 PM: Beth Sussman – A Touch of Classical

Cultural Workshop:

Time: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

Contact Us:

Phone: (424) 526-7900

Email: events@bh.lacounty.gov

For more information, go to https://beaches.lacounty.gov/marinaculturejam/.