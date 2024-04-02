Rite Aid on Lincoln Blvd. Set to Close in Coming Weeks

The Store Was Not Mentioned in a Previously Announced List of Rite Aids Set to Close In 2024

By Zach Armstrong

A Rite Aid drug store located in the heart of Venice is set to end operations in the coming weeks.

The store, located at 888 Lincoln Blvd. in between Rose Avenue and The Venice West theater, will close in approximately three weeks, according to a staff member. An exact date was not provided. Its pharmacy, meanwhile, will close in one week as prescriptions on the shelves are available for pickup. New orders will be redirected to a nearby CVS location.

The Venice shop will add to the hundreds of Rite Aid locations that the franchise has shuttered in recent months.

Since filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, a spokesperson told Business Insider that the company notified the court of “certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.” Among the L.A. area outposts that Rite Aid said would close in 2024 are those in Studio City (10989 Ventura Blvd.), North Hollywood (11350 Victory Blvd.), Lynwood (11750 Wilmington Ave.) and Van Ness (3230 West Slauson Ave.)

However, the Lincoln Blvd. location wasn’t on that list. According to the staff member, the store’s management decided to close up shop after they were asked to pay higher rent fees and a new lease couldn’t be settled.