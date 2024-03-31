Venice Shorts: Backslide at Hampton & Rose

Encampments reappear at what was once ground zero for homelessness here in Venice

By Nick Antonicello

When new leadership emerged with the election of LA Mayor Karen Bass and Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), one of the first areas of homelessness that were swept and cleared was Hampton and Rose.

But a reappearance of encampments and vehicles has become evident at of these images that were taken this Saturday, March 30th.

Buses, campers, vans and a slew of new tent structures are now consuming an area that saw a major cleanup about a year ago.

While we have witnessed a cleanup of tents, mobile vehicles have accumulated throughout Venice with an emphasis on main arteries such as Washington and Lincoln Boulevards.

Several of the vehicles pictured are out-of-state with expired tags.

According to sources, calls and complaints have been made by area residents to city officials to ensure that this backslide does not continue.

It will be interesting to see if there is an actual decrease in homelessness here in Venice when the latest homeless count for 2024 is released.

Calls have been made and e-mails sent to LAHSA (Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority) requesting any new data and to date have not been answered.



Calls have also been made to Councilwoman Park’s office regarding any updated information, we were told that they have made requests of LAHSA publicly and privately, but they do not provide neighborhood level data.

However, that data was available in previous counts.

According to Park’s office, they have moved 400 unhoused individuals into interim and permanent housing.

“It’s a common sense approach that residents want and one that I will continue to deliver on,” according to the freshman Councilmember.

It will also be interesting to see if any data is available regarding the plethora of RV’s, campers and alike that have accumulated in mass here in Venice as well.

