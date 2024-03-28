Venice’s Fig Tree Cafe to Host Solar Eclipse Viewing Experience

Patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from to enjoy an unobstructed view

Fig Tree, the beachside café in Venice, is gearing up to offer a solar eclipse viewing experience as the rare celestial event sweeps across North America on April 8.

Starting at 10 a.m., patrons can procure a specially curated takeaway box from Fig Tree to enjoy an unobstructed view of the solar eclipse while picnicking on the sand.

The takeaway box, priced at $25, includes a breakfast burrito (choice of vegetarian or chorizo), Solar God juice (a blend of ginger, carrot, orange, and hibiscus), and eclipse viewing glasses. Additionally, patrons can request a blanket for added comfort during the viewing experience.

For those who prefer to dine in, Fig Tree welcomes remote workers to set up shop with complimentary WiFi and provides eclipse viewing glasses upon request. The Solar God juice can also be crafted into a specialty cocktail for dine-in customers, upon request.

This event marks the last total solar eclipse for the next twenty years, with the celestial spectacle beginning at 10:06 a.m., reaching its peak at 11:12 a.m., and concluding at 12:22 p.m.