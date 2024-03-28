March 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Broadway Elementary to Host Spring Auction

Proceeds Will Directly Benefit the Students of Broadway Elementary

Broadway Elementary School is hosting its annual Spring Auction, featuring a variety of items and experiences generously provided by national and local sponsors, according to a post from Patch. 

The event is open to the public, with some restrictions applicable. All proceeds will directly benefit the students of Broadway Elementary.

To register via browser, interested participants can visit galabid.com/broadwayauction2024 and click on the ‘Register’ button. They will then be prompted to enter their details and complete the registration process.

Alternatively, registration via SMS is available by texting “broadwayauction2024” followed by the sender’s full name to +15415834642. For example, “broadwayauction2024 John Smith.” Upon sending the text, participants will receive a registration link from GalaBid, which they can follow to log in and place bids.

For more information, go to https://app.galabid.com/broadwayauction2024/info/537791e7-3781-44c2-8d56-9d0060e177eb.

in Hard, News
