Venice Shorts: Should DogTown Be Renamed Tentsville, USA?

Two Tents Saddled Directly on Lincoln at the Entrance of Just Tires!

By Nick Antonicello

Just Tires, located at 801 Lincoln Boulevard now has two tent structures on the sidewalk just to the right of the entrance and around from the area where the cars are serviced.

These photos were taken on Friday, March 15th at around 3:00 PM as at least two male campers were seen in front of the fairly maintained, occupied site.

As with most tents, further space is cluttered with bicycle tires, a bar stool and a container for food and other items. This particular tent has a tarp to protect from the elements during this long stretch of rainy weather over the last several weeks.

Lincoln Blvd has seen an increase in these campers, as they seem to gravitate to spaces that are more commercial versus residential, similar to what has taken place on Washington Blvd. as well.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the status of this tent as well as others along Lincoln as the encampments now seem to be primarily within RV’s and other oversized vehicles like buses or Winnebago’s.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the community. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block? E-mail Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com