March 25, 2024
Photo: Getty Images

American Legion Palisades to Host Lounge Night and Free “Predator” Screening with Actor Richard Chaves

Entry for Adults Is $10, With Proceeds Benefiting a Deserving Veterans Nonprofit

American Legion Palisades Post 283 invites all to the Lounge for appetizers and camaraderie on Thursday, March 28, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Delectable food offerings will be available from 6 to 7 p.m. while supplies last, with the esteemed 3rd Vice Commander Richard Lombari and staffer Jose Romo preparing mouthwatering Italian sausage rigatoni. Entry for adults is $10, with proceeds benefiting a deserving veterans nonprofit.

On the same evening, attendees can enjoy a double feature event. The Lounge Night, spanning from 5 to 10 p.m., offers a relaxed atmosphere for socializing. Additionally, at 7:30 p.m., the main hall will host a screening of the 1987 action film “Predator.” Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the movie will feature a special Q&A session with Post 283 member and actor Richard Chaves.

