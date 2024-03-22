Taiwanese Boba Shop Coming to Third Street Promenade

Odd One Out Serves a Wide Variety of Boba Milk Tea Concoctions Including Its Harmony Black Milk Tea

By Zach Armstrong

Odd One Out Craft Milk Tea, a Tawainese boba shop and previous winner of the Taiwan Milk Tea Festival, will soon set up shop on Third Street Promenade to the north of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The franchise had already announced a Santa Monica location, but hadn’t made clear an exact address. In the last few days, fencing and banners made it clear that it will establish its new Westside outpost from the Market Pavilion.

Odd One Out serves a wide variety of boba milk tea concoctions including its Harmony Black Milk Tea, Blue Matcha, Juniper Bliss, Wintermelon Lemonade and Kasha Buckwheat. Gelato flavors are also offered.

With a flagship store in Taiwan, the promenade spot will not only be the milk tea chain’s second L.A. outpost, but it’s second in the U.S. It operates a location in the Sawtelle area of Los Angeles along W Olympic Boulevard.