March 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: MLS.com

Palisadian Home by Renowned Architect Raymond Kappe Hits Market at $12M

Constructed in 1990 for Musician Ann Keeler, the Post-and-Beam Residence Has Been Meticulously Maintained, Restored, and Enhanced

Renowned California architect Raymond Kappe’s stunning Keeler House in Pacific Palisades, is now available for purchase for the first time, listed at a substantial $12 million.

Constructed in 1990 for musician Ann Keeler, the post-and-beam residence has been meticulously maintained, restored, and enhanced over the years. Boasting a unique and striking design, the home cantilevers dramatically over a hillside, reminiscent of Kappe’s own residence in Pacific Palisades, which served as inspiration for the Keeler House.

Situated on a hillside, the dwelling offers breathtaking views of canyons and coastlines from its various rooms, balconies, and terraces. Even the media room provides stunning vistas, complemented by a striking natural-wood accent wall with built-in shelving. Built with a combination of redwood, teak, fir, concrete, and glass, the four-bedroom, three-bath, 4,142-square-foot home features innovative configurations, including glass blocks in the floors and a vaulted skylight overhead.

Raymond Kappe, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 92, left behind a legacy of award-winning homes across Southern California. In addition to his architectural achievements, he was a respected educator, founding the Southern California Institute of Architecture (SCI-Arc) in 1972.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: In Defense of Animals
News

Animal Welfare Groups Plan Protest Against Turtle Racing

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

We Will Update This Story By Zach Armstrong Among its numerous entertainment events and games, bi-weekly turtle racing has been...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Space X Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 22 Starlink Satellites From Vandenberg SFB

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

See the Venice View By  Nick Antonicello  Here is a Venice view as SpaceX launches a Falcon 9 rocket with...

Photo: A.L.C.
News

Tonight at Pali Village: Elevated Cocktail Hour at A.L.C.

March 19, 2024

Read more
March 19, 2024

During the event, 15% of all proceeds earned will benefit I Stand With My Pack  Tonight, March 19, from 5:30...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

Venice Shorts: Staples Surrounded by RVs & Tents at Lincoln Blvd

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Several campers clog pedestrian walkway as occupation worsens By Nick Antonicello  The Staples Chain retailer offering brand-name electronics & print...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Woman Drives Car In Ocean After High Speed Police Chase

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Law enforcement officers pursued her along the I-110 and I-405 until she reached the vicinity of Venice Beach A woman...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Case Study House Hits Market at $8.9M

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

Originally listed in 2018 for $10 million, the property showcases iconic mid-century architecture A Los Angeles residence, known as Case...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
News

Santa Monica Authorities Seek Public’s Help After Sexual Assault Incident

March 18, 2024

Read more
March 18, 2024

SMPD Urges Anyone With Information to Come Forward Authorities in Santa Monica are seeking information from the public after a...

Photo: Instagram: @kitsonlosangeles
Hard, News

Woman Returns $1K Worth of Stolen Items After Store Finds Her Social Media Account

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

For the Owner, the Incident Is Perhaps Indicative of an Environment at the Palisades Village Where Smaller Businesses Are More...

Photo: Venice Family Health Clinic
News

Venice Family Clinic Announces Inaugural HEART Gala to Celebrate Health and Art

March 15, 2024

Read more
March 15, 2024

Event Honors Creative Community and Supporters of Vital Health Care Services Venice Family Clinic, a non-profit community health center dedicated...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Upcoming Mar Vista Book Sale Includes $1 Book Deals

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

One Free Book Will Be Given per Child By Zach Armstrong Friends of the Mar Vista Library will hold its...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Tourism Board to Host Career Day

March 14, 2024

Read more
March 14, 2024

The itinerary includes visits to the Marina del Rey Sheriff’s Station, Tony P’s Dockside Grill and The Ritz-Carlton The Marina...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Considered Sweeping By-Law Revisions via Special Zoom Meeting

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

A major shift in board composition from at-large membership to ten individual and localized units fails to receive the required...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Strikes 6-Year-Old Girl in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Detectives Are Actively Locating/Obtaining Surveillance Footage By Zach Armstrong An assault investigation is underway after a man reportedly struck a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Possibly Linked to Child Abduction Fears in Mar Vista Last Month Arrested on Unrelated Charge

March 13, 2024

Read more
March 13, 2024

Numerous Comments Showed That Neighbors Were Familiar With the Van and Concerned With the Driver’s Actions By Zach Armstrong A...

Photo: Starbird Chicken
Dining, News

California Chicken Franchise to Open Third L.A. Spot in Marina del Rey

March 12, 2024

Read more
March 12, 2024

The Location Will Serve a Limited-Time Menu, Boasting Its Bahn MI Sandwich, Loaded Bahn MI Tender Box and Vietnamese Sticky...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR