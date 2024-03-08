Pier Ferris Wheel to Celebrate International Women’s Day Tonight with Purple, Green and White Patterns

These Colors Trace Back to the Women’s Social and Political Union in the United Kingdom in 1908

Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel will illuminate in celebration of “International Women’s Day” tonight, March 8.

The dazzling display will feature purple, green, and white colors, accompanied by intricate patterns and transitions. The Ferris wheel’s special light program, showcasing purple, green, and white—symbolizing justice, dignity, and hope—commemorates the significance of International Women’s Day. These colors trace back to the Women’s Social and Political Union in the United Kingdom in 1908.

“International Women’s Day” globally recognizes the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. Originating in 1911, it has evolved into a collective celebration that transcends borders, groups, and organizations.

Experience the “International Women’s Day” celebration online at https://www.pacpark.com/live