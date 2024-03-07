March 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Nominations Sought for Award that Honors Venice Teachers

Criteria for Candidates Include Having a Minimum Three Years of Commitment to Education

The Joëlle Award for Excellence in Education, established in tribute to Venice Chamber of Commerce education committee founder Joëlle Dumas, invites nominations to celebrate outstanding educators in the Venice community.

This prestigious award seeks candidates within the Chamber service area of Venice and/or Mar Vista. According to a post from Venice Paparazzi, criteria for candidates include being an active community volunteer and leader, having a minimum three years of commitment to education, and contributing to initiating projects or programs directly impacting the education community. 

Joelle Dumas, 1949-2022, was the visionary behind Ecole Claire Fontaine, the Venice WAVE awards, and served as the Education Chair on the Venice Chamber of Commerce.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News

Exclusive Wedding Registry Event in the Palisades

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

Calling all fiancé’s! Elizabeth Lamont, a luxury interior design studio and home store located in the Palisades Village is hosting...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Shooting at Marina del Rey Restaurant Leaves Man Wounded

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

The Suspect Fled From the Scene in an Unspecified Direction A shooting at the Behind Closed Doors restaurant near Marina...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

California Yacht Club Says New Clubhouse Will Take Several Years to Build, Activities Continue After Devastating Fire

March 7, 2024

Read more
March 7, 2024

A Temporary Pavilion Will Soon Serve in the Interim By Zach Armstrong The California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey...

Photo: Melinda Martinez
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: “Your Vision, Our Craftsmanship”

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

General Contractor Melinda Martinez Brings a Female Perspective to the Male-Dominated World of Construction, Renovation and Project Management By Nick...
Hard, News

Venice Local to Open New Pilates Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Options Include Private Small Group Classes With up to 4 People By Zach Armstrong Dream Body Pilates, a Pilates studio...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Traci Park to Join Delegation in France as L.A. Leaders Prepare for 2028 Olympics

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

Discussions Will Include Partnerships With French Companies, Exploring Housing Strategies for the Unhoused, and Learning From Parisian Leaders About Maximizing...
News, Video

(Video) Carve Out Some Peaceful Time for Your Energetic System, Body, Mind, and Soul In Santa Monica’s Premier Wellness Studio

March 6, 2024

Read more
March 6, 2024

IntoMeSea is dedicated to creating a space where we care for, connect to, and transcend the self in order that...
News

One Whole Life: Health Starts in Your Gut

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

Los Angeles-based broth company, OWL Venice, is on a mission to heal the world. OWL stands for One Whole Life...
News

Become Fit ‘N’ Fab Forever With At Home Personal Training

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

By Susan Payne “Age is a number, fitness is a lifestyle.” Santa Monica personal trainer Betsy Mendel truly believes this....

Photo: LA Marathon (Facebook)
Hard, News

Inaugural Abbot Kinney One Race Coming this Weekend

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Race Various Race Categories Catering to Different Age Groups and Expertise Levels Venice Run Club will hold the inaugural...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Health, News, Wellness

Find Harmony at IntoMeSea: Unveiling Santa Monica’s Quantum Wellness Hub

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

A Look Into the Healing Studio and Interview with Owner Jen Williams  IntoMeSea, a healing wellness studio located at 1812...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Suspect in Custody After Breaking Into Woman’s Residence, Masturbating While She Slept

March 5, 2024

Read more
March 5, 2024

The Man Was Arrested for Burglary, Indecent Exposure and Attempt to Commit Rape By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Raging Fire Burns Home Still Under Construction to the Ground

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Witnesses Reported Garbage Catching Fire as the Root Cause By Zach Armstrong An investigation was pursued into the cause of...

Photo: Venice V Hotel
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How a Local Entrepreneur Restored Venice’s Historic Waldorf Hotel

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Upcoming Hearing Will Determine if the Restaurant Can Serve Alcohol By Nick Antonicello The Waldorf hotel on Ocean Front Walk...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR