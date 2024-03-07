Nominations Sought for Award that Honors Venice Teachers

Criteria for Candidates Include Having a Minimum Three Years of Commitment to Education

The Joëlle Award for Excellence in Education, established in tribute to Venice Chamber of Commerce education committee founder Joëlle Dumas, invites nominations to celebrate outstanding educators in the Venice community.

This prestigious award seeks candidates within the Chamber service area of Venice and/or Mar Vista. According to a post from Venice Paparazzi, criteria for candidates include being an active community volunteer and leader, having a minimum three years of commitment to education, and contributing to initiating projects or programs directly impacting the education community.

Joelle Dumas, 1949-2022, was the visionary behind Ecole Claire Fontaine, the Venice WAVE awards, and served as the Education Chair on the Venice Chamber of Commerce.