March 5, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice V Hotel

Venice Shorts: How a Local Entrepreneur Restored Venice’s Historic Waldorf Hotel

Upcoming Hearing Will Determine if the Restaurant Can Serve Alcohol

By Nick Antonicello

The Waldorf hotel on Ocean Front Walk and Westminster was completed as a 55-room facility in 1915, nearly 110 years ago.

The silent film-star legend Charlie Chaplin immediately moved in, and the Los Angeles Times called the Waldorf Hotel, the ”crown jewel of Venice“.

It had modern features such as electric lights, telephones, and steam heat in every unit!

It was for 1915, a modern marvel.

Sadly, what was at the time state-of-the-art, the steam heat, telephone wires and electrical wiring we’re not holding up. Even the elevator with its original switchgear would trap people regularly several times a month and the wiring had trouble keeping up with more than one hair dryer at a time!

The Waldorf Hotel needed a complete overhaul of all of its infrastructure, so local entrepreneur and businessman Carl Lambert decided to tackle the restoration of the building.

It was a labor of love over seven years and at a cost of $15 million, the elevator was completely modernized while keeping an old world charm.

An entire new electrical and plumbing system was installed as well as energy efficient air-conditioning and heating to replace the steam boiler that was considered state-of-the-art back in 1915.

When Lambert grew up in Washington DC, his family helped to preserve the historic Willard hotel that President Abraham Lincoln used to conduct official business, complete his Cabinet appointments, and make adjustments to the First Inaugural Address which he had written in Illinois. By the time the inauguration rolled around, the hotel overflowed with visitors, squeezing as many as 10 people into a room.

At noon on March 4, 1861 Lincoln left the Willard hotel with outgoing President James Buchanan to ride down Pennsylvania Avenue enroute the US Capitol. According to hotel records, President Lincoln returned to the hotel after the inaugural ceremonies to watch the parade and enjoy his inaugural luncheon.

“It gave me a sense of history and love for old buildings,” noted Lambert.  

“There’s something about walking down the halls of an old building, and seeing the nuances of how they built it and how the character can be preserved, and yet modernized for current fire and safety standards.”

“It takes an incredible amount of work and creativity to take a building, an old building, where nothing is square, straight, or level, yet retain the old world charm and character that makes this old Hotel special,”
said Lambert.

“The hotel is brick so we could not move any windows or exterior doors. It took a lot of thought and creativity to make each room work with a bathroom with modern conveniences that we all expect, and yet retain the charm of the old. Venice has changed so much over the years with so many different eras that we wanted to pay homage. There was the beatnik era so we did an artist room, a little more dark and brooding. Then skateboard culture which, of course, started in Venice and Santa Monica and we did many of the rooms with skateboard themes including one room with a graffiti mural by a local who is a photographer and artist who grew up here in the 70s. Behind the check-in desk is a 12‘ x 12‘ tall mural depicting Abbot Kinney, the American developer and conservationist who founded Venice back in 1905.”

Venice of America was founded some 119 years ago as a beach resort by the tobacco millionaire and before 1900 Venice was nothing but marshland. Kinney had the vision of turning this desolate parcel into a renaissance resort and amusement park unlike nothing else.

For this particular property is one of the few and true landmarks of historic Venice that still remains.

The third style room is called the boy BOHO room, which is a lighter style with Bohemian touches, including hand-carved headboards using sustainable teak.

Each of the seven penthouses has its own theme.

“The Charlie Chaplin room has an ocean view, and a view of the Hollywood sign while standing in the shower. The Boho Clara Bow room has a shower with a full view of the ocean, yet offers privacy. Actor Sylvester Stallone filmed Cobra in one of the penthouses, and you can see the view from his desk while lying in bed. Another penthouse is completely refurbished in a Moroccan theme which is a favorite for many guests. Penthouse #4 was created out of reclaimed scaffolding planks that were repurposed as flooring, vanity, headboard, and furniture, which makes for a truly unique stay,” noted Lambert.

The Waldorf hotel was also home to the Lafayette Café on the ground floor along the boardwalk. Plans are approved to remodel the Lafayette space into a new restaurant with a permit for alcohol.

This will make for a meeting place for locals and visitors alike.

Additionally, there was a theater in the 1960s & 1970s that has been restored as well.

The hotel has applied for approval to serve alcohol to allow guests to relax while listening to music or watching a film. 

The Venice V applied for a liquor license over four years ago. The Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) and its corresponding Standing Committee LUPC (Land Use & Planning arm) have approved and recommended approval of this license.

The Zoning Administrator at Planning has also okayed approval. However, there remains a pending appeal that will be heard by the Area Planning Commission or APC this Wednesday March 6th at 4:30 PM. 

Those interested in supporting the application are urged to contact the Venice V or Lambert via e-mail at Carl@LambertInc.com.

In-person support will have the most significant impact on ensuring the successful support of this proposal to ensure Venice climbs out of the depths of COVID-19 and prepares for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympics, as Los Angeles will host for the first time since 1984.

Venice will serve as a preferred tourist destination during that 17-day international event that will be a boon to LA and the local Venice beachfront economy.

Here is the Zoom link: https://planning-lacity-org.zoom.us/j/86384932445 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers the community, cultural and business happenings here in the neighborhood. Have a take or a tip for all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

El Medio Bluffs Home With Canyon and Ocean Views Lists for $3.4M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom house is distinguished by a central skylight Situated in the El Medio Bluffs of Pacific Palisades, this...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

March 4, 2024

Read more
March 4, 2024

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator  This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Instagram Executive Puts Spanish-Style Venice Home on the Market

March 3, 2024

Read more
March 3, 2024

Nestled in the heart of the East of Lincoln neighborhood, the bungalow includes coved ceilings According to a report by...

Photo: Big Blue Bus
Hard, News

Security Officers Being Deployed at Big Blue Bus Stations and Routes

March 1, 2024

Read more
March 1, 2024

The Guards will be provided by a firm with other security contracts with the city of Santa Monica  By Zach...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC By Nick Antonicello  Mike Newhouse, a resident...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Update: DSW Taking Over 99 Cent Store Space on Lincoln

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

Designer Shoe Warehouse retailer will assume some 15,000 square feet of retail space next to Whole Foods By Nick Antonicello  ...

Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream
Dining, News

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

February 29, 2024

Read more
February 29, 2024

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck By Zach...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: What Will Become of the Old 99 Cents Store Location?

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Closed Since January, It Remains Unclear Who Will Occupy This Space at 201 Lincoln Boulevard By Nick Antonicello The future...

Photo: Getty Images
Dining, News

This is Warehouse Restaurant’s Happy Hour Menu

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Its Outdoor Happy Hour Takes Place on the “Pond” By Zach Armstrong Since 1969, the Warehouse Restaurant in Marina del...
News, Video

(Video) Restaurants Replace Glass Front Doors After Late Night Robbery Spree in Del Ray

February 28, 2024

Read more
February 28, 2024

Seven restaurants and small businesses in Del Rey and Venice, including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market, were robbed. Council...

Photo: Ericka Wiley
News, upbeat

The Yo! Venice Interview: Ericka Wiley Makes Her Case for a Seat on the L.A. Bench

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Public Defender promotes progressive Democratic Party, labor endorsements in this competitive three-way race come March 5 By Nick Antonicello Most...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Marina Freeway Cleaned and Cleared

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

After reporting on a string of RV’s and campers at this site in Del Rey, LA city officials removed all...

Photo One: Dolores Quintana
News

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series...

Photo: Reality Center
Hard, News

Downtown Wellness Center Bridges Gap Between Psychedelics and Meditation

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

The Center Has Partnered With Local Agencies and Gave Free Sessions to Around 500 Veterans in Two Years By Zach...
Hard, Video

(Video) Mardi Gras Recap from Venice Beach

February 27, 2024

Read more
February 27, 2024

Mardi Gras Came Back to Venice This Year @yovenicenews Mardi Gras came back to Venice this year #mardigras #venicebeach #venice...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR