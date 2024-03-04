Seven-Bedroom Beachfront Home Lists for $12.5M

Built in 1929, Amenities Include a Sparkling Pool, Home Theater and Elevator

This beachfront residence, boasting panoramic views from Palos Verdes to Malibu, is one of the last beachfront homes approved for a basement extension in Santa Monica after updated regulations, according to a post by Realtor.com.

With an approved coastal development permit, the home’s size expands to 8,144 sqft, including 7,587 sqft of living space. The main floor showcases a chef’s kitchen, an open outdoor courtyard, and an entertaining-friendly layout incorporating living, dining, and sunroom areas, each offering beach views. An elevator leads to the first above-ground floor, featuring a romantic master suite, dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, a terrace, a spacious office, and two guest bedrooms with a balcony.

The second above-ground floor includes three bedroom suites and a rooftop deck with panoramic sunset vistas. The lower level encompasses a lounge, playroom, wine room, home theater, safe room, bar, gym, and an elevator servicing all levels. Outdoor amenities feature a sparkling pool with direct access to Santa Monica Beach.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1024-Palisades-Beach-Rd_Santa-Monica_CA_90403_M15249-49013?from=srp-list-card.