Raging Fire Burns Home Still Under Construction to the Ground

Witnesses Reported Garbage Catching Fire as the Root Cause

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation was pursued into the cause of a ravaging fire at 705 E Broadway Ave in Venice; the site of a home that was still under construction.

LAFD firefighters responded to the two-story home, close to Broadway St. and Oakwood Ave., on Feb. 28 to find heavy flames. According to an LAFD alert, the firefighters engaged in a “defensive attack” from the exterior of the residence. Crews found hazardous electrical wires in the rear. Hose lines were advanced around the perimeter of the fire and firefighters used a “surround and drown” tactic.

According to KTLA, eyewitnesses reported garbage that caught fire as being the root cause of the blaze, although that wasn’t confirmed by officials.

The home was burned to the ground.

The fire was extinguished within 31 minutes with the help of 45 firefighters. No injuries were reported and, as of Feb. 29, the cause was under investigation.