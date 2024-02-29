Venice Shorts: Mayor Karen Bass Taps Mike Newhouse for the Los Angeles Planning Commission

Attorney, husband, father, homeowner, small business advocate and longtime community activist joins LAPC

By Nick Antonicello

Mike Newhouse, a resident of Venice for nearly 25 years was appointed by LA Mayor Karen Bass to the city chartered, nine-member Los Angeles Planning Commission.

The LA Planning Commission provides recommendations to the Mayor and the City Council on issues of land use policies as well as proposed development projects.

Newhouse previously served in city government as a member of the West Los Angeles Planning Commission and was appointed by former Mayor Eric Garcetti where he served as commission President from 2017-2022.

To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, Newhouse resigned when he launched an unsuccessful bid for the Los Angeles City Council here in CD-11.

Newhouse is a Magna Cum Laude graduate of the University of Southern California (B.A. 1996) and the Northwestern School of Law of Lewis and Clark College (J.D. 2000).

In addition to California state courts, Newhouse is admitted to practice before the United States District Court for the Central District of California and the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, and is a licensed real estate broker in the State of California.

A lawyer in private practice, Newhouse heads the Newhouse Law Group (www.NewhouseLawGroup.com).

Newhouse has been an active and popular member of the Venice community for nearly two decades.

A longtime member of the Board of Directors of Venice Arts, President Emeritus of the Venice Neighborhood Council (www.venicenc.org) where he served two-terms as board chair, Co-Founder of the Venice Art Crawl, and a founder and former Chair of the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils (WRAC), a coalition of all 13 Los Angeles Neighborhood and Community Councils on the Westside of Los Angeles.

Newhouse is probably best known by locals as the Master of Ceremonies for the annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting, the largest community concert and festival sponsored by the Venice Chamber of Commerce.

Newhouse has also served the Westside as a baseball and football coach, and is an avid Dodger fan.

Mike resides in Venice with his wife Ruthie, sons Holden and Dylan, and their dog Marley. He is an active travel & outdoor enthusiast, athlete, and musician, who plays bass and guitar for The Potential Suitors, a Los Angeles based Blues Country-Punk band www.potentialsuitorsband.com.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the community’s political and governmental happenings and the people who impact the neighborhood. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him online at nantoni@mindspring.com