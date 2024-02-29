March 1, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Update: DSW Taking Over 99 Cent Store Space on Lincoln

Designer Shoe Warehouse retailer will assume some 15,000 square feet of retail space next to Whole Foods

By Nick Antonicello  

When one door closes, another one seems to open. 

DSW, the national shoe retailer with a location in Marina del Rey will assume the old 99Cents store space according to numerous published reports. 

The Columbus, Ohio, retailer will move into a 15,000-square-foot space in the Lincoln & Rose Shopping Center, taking up 20% of the 75,000-square-foot shopping center at 201 Lincoln Blvd

According to The Registry, Axiom Retail Advisors, an Irvine, CA-based retail brokerage and consulting firm specializing in Southern California landlord and tenant representation, as well as X Team Retail Advisor platform member, has announced the 15,000-square-foot retail lease for DSW, Inc. in the 75,00-square-foot Lincoln & Rose Shopping Center located at 201 Lincoln Blvd in Venice, CA.

Stephanie Skrbin and Lea Clay Park of Axiom, along with Managing Director Bryan Norcott at Newmark, represented the landlord, Combined Properties. Nadia Gilmore, Senior Vice President of Leasing at Combined Properties, negotiated the lease transaction on behalf of the landlord. Details of the lease agreement were not disclosed.

Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of Venice who covers the local business community as well as all things Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

