Photo: Instagram: @VanLeeuwenicecream

Upcoming Ice Cream Shop on Montana Ave. Will Serve Multitude of Vegan Flavors

The Company Has Come a Long Way Since Its Humble Beginnings as a New York City Food Truck

By Zach Armstrong

Erin Mckenna’s Bakery onced served donuts, muffins, cakes and more from its retail space at 1415 Montana Ave. before closing. Now, another sweet treat eatery is taking its place. 

Van Leeuwen, a national franchise that serves traditional and vegan ice cream options in addition to ice cream bars and sandwiches, will soon open its tenth California retail spot in Santa Monica. 

Dairy flavors include Leo’s Lizard Lunch, Malted Cookie Dough Shake, Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin, Buttermilk Berry Cornbread, and more. For vegan ice cream lovers, dairy-free flavors include Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb, Cookies & Cream Caramel Swirl, Churros & Fudge, Strawberry Shortcake and more. 

The company, founded by Ben Van Leeuwen, Pete Van Leeuwen and Laura O’Neill, has come a long way since its humble beginnings as a New York City food truck. As of last year, the brand had over 40 scoop shops across the U.S. Most of its California locations are within Los Angeles. Other local spots include those in Culver City, Franklin Village, Silverlake, The Arts District, and Studio City. 

For more information about the business, go to https://vanleeuwenicecream.com/.

