February 28, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Marina Freeway Cleaned and Cleared

After reporting on a string of RV’s and campers at this site in Del Rey, LA city officials removed all illegally parked vehicles

By Nick Antonicello

What a difference a week makes!

After reporting here of a collection of RV’s and campers at the Marina Freeway in Del Rey, city officials have rapidly cleaned and cleared the site to these pristine conditions!

The picture here was taken Friday afternoon on February 23rd, as the underpass at Inglewood Boulevard looks spotless!

Here is the original story on this RV encampment published last week: 

https://yovenice.com/2024/02/15/emerging-new-rv-encampment-compromises-del-rey-neighborhood/

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the RV and encampment crisis. Have an encampment on your block or sidewalk or a cluster of RV’s parked on your street? Contact Antonicello via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

