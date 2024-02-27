February 28, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo One: Dolores Quintana

Overnight Burglaries Rattle Del Rey, Venice: LAPD Investigates String of Incidents

Seven Businesses Targeted, Including Nick the Greek and Dudley Market

The Los Angeles Police Department officers are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred overnight in Del Rey and Venice, as reported by ABC 7 News. The Dudley Market was broken into in Venice, and one suspect was tackled by a neighbor who heard the break-in and caught one of the burglars. 

Paul Markham said, as quoted by ABC 7 Eyewitness News, “Jumped back out the window, like, right into my arms … so, a little wrestling match ended over there. I locked them up, sat on top of them for like 20, 25 minutes [until] cops showed up.” The market’s owner soon arrived and helped Markham keep the burglar restrained. 

Photo Two: Dudley Market Instagram

Six businesses in the vicinity of Maxella Avenue and Lincoln Boulevard, including Nick the Greek restaurant, were targeted. Surveillance footage reveals one suspect breaking a glass front door and going for the cash register behind a counter at Nick the Greek, taking whatever cash they could find inside. The LAPD reported that all six businesses were burglarized after midnight. 

Commercial Property Maintenance representative Rick Tavarez highlighted that some of the impacted businesses are small enterprises owned by hardworking families. The LAPD has confirmed the apprehension of the suspects involved in this incident.

The initial police response was prompted by an incident at the Ulta Beauty store on Maxella Avenue, just east of Lincoln Boulevard. Subsequent investigations revealed additional nearby establishments had also been targeted, including a Starbucks, a juice bar, and a Hawaiian barbecue restaurant.

Tavarez recounted the situation, stating that a worker doing after hours cleaning heard the windows starting to break. He stated that the person who was cleaning walked towards the sound and looked down over the balcony. The worker saw the people breaking windows and called 911. He added that when the suspects saw the cleaning person, they left.

