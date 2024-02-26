Cher Drops Price of Her Seven-Bedroom Malibu Mansion by $10M

The legendary singer bought the parcel for $2.95 million over 30 years ago

By Zach Armstrong

Music icon Cher has chopped $10 million off the asking price of her Malibu mansion; a 13,000-square-foot cliffside property which has been on market since 2022, according to a post from Realtor.com.

Originally listed at $85 million, the seven-bedroom, nine-bath abode is now set at a price of $75 million.

The home’s style is described as “Mediterranean.” A gated, arched entrance leads to a private courtyard, while indoor amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, diamond-coffered ceilings, an arched stove alcove and hand-wrought bronze doors. A tennis court and infinity-edge pool are found outside. Each bedroom comes with a private outdoor space including the primary suite which features its own meditation room.

The legendary singer bought the parcel for $2.95 million over 30 years ago. It was formally constructed in 1999. Cher is an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winner known for hits such as “If I Could Turn Back Time” and “Believe”.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/cher-lowers-the-price-of-her-malibu-california-mansion-to-75m/.