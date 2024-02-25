Multi-Family Property in Mar Vista Goes for Under a Million

Both units are presently tenant-occupied and sold as-is

Situated in the sought-after Mar Vista neighborhood, this duplex comprises two distinctive units catering to varying preferences.

The front unit offers a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom layout, while the rear unit provides spacious accommodations with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Recently renovated, the rear unit stands out with upgraded kitchen, flooring, and bathroom amenities.

Accessible from the alley, a rear two-car garage, accompanied by a parking spot in front, ensures a total of 3 parking spaces. Both units are presently tenant-occupied and sold as-is, presenting a distinctive investment opportunity.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/3961-S-Centinela-Ave_Los-Angeles_CA_90066_M16742-10485?from=srp-list-card