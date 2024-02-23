February 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Big Blue Bus

Blue Bus Seeks Input on How to Improve Service

Through Brighter Blue, Big Blue Bus Aims to Develop a Strategic Plan for Implementing System Enhancements Over Five Years

Santa Monica is changing the Big Blue Bus system, collaborating with community partners to enhance accessibility and reliability of transportation. As part of the Brighter Blue service planning initiative, the city invites community input at two public workshops in March. 

Through Brighter Blue, Big Blue Bus aims to develop a strategic plan for implementing system enhancements over the next five years, considering factors such as the impact of COVID-19 on travel patterns, changes in the region and operating environment, and the ongoing transition to a zero-emission fleet.

Community members can provide feedback at two workshops, one virtual on Wednesday, March 6 (6-8 p.m.), and the other in-person on Thursday, March 7 (5:30-7:30 p.m.) at the Santa Monica Main Library.

To attend a workshop, registration is available at brighterbluebbb.com. Those unable to attend can contribute via an online survey at sur-vey.typeform.com/brighterblue. Accessible transportation options, including specific Big Blue Bus routes and parking details, are provided for community members attending the in-person workshop at the Santa Monica Main Library

in Hard, News
