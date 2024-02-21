February 21, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Amber Weekes

“Women in Jazz” Event at the Moss Theater to Benefit College Scholarship Program

The Scholarship Trains Students to be Ambassadors for Antiracist Learning and Teaching

Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist Amber Weekes, an alumna of Mount Saint Mary’s University, will take center stage at the Moss Theater in Santa Monica on Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m. for the “Women in Jazz” event. 

Organized by New Roads School, the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, and Mount Saint Mary’s University, the concert aims to raise $15,000 in scholarships for the university’s Equity, Diversity, and Justice Leadership Scholars program. This initiative trains students to be ambassadors for antiracist learning and teaching.

The event, produced by Dr. Julius Carlson, Associate Professor of Music at Mount Saint Mary’s and co-founder of the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, will feature the cultural expression of West Coast Jazz. 

General admission tickets are $50, and VIP seats are $100, available for purchase on Eventbrite. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-jazz-tickets-798897202037

upbeat, Video

(Video) Wellness Center Provides “Digital Psychedelics” to Clients

February 21, 2024

Read more
February 21, 2024

Reality Center Uses Voice Analysis to Harmonize Vibrations, Sound and Light to Manifest a Psychedelic-like Experience @yovenicenews Reality Center, locsted...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat Beat

Portraiture Masterclass with Renowned Photographer Coming to Venice Beach

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

Participants will explore the boardwalk alongside Alan, honing their creativity and engaging with the local community. Renowned photographer Alan Shapiro...

Photo: Renee Rose
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Renee Ross for Judge of the L.A. Superior Court #48

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

An advocate for the elderly and victims of dependent adult abuse, the longtime Deputy DA views herself as the moderate...

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

A Sustainable “Air Taxi” Service Will Operate Out of West L.A.

February 20, 2024

Read more
February 20, 2024

Based on Images and Videos, the Aircraft’s Design Mixes a Helicopter With an Airplane By Zach Armstrong Los Angeles is...

Photo: Arcane Space
Hard, News

“20’s/20s” Exhibit at ARCANE to Showcase Emerging Artists’ Work

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

The Featured Artists Were All in Their Twenties During the 2020s ARCANE Space is set to host an exhibition showcasing...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

(Letter to Editor) Re: New RV Encampments in Del Rey

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

A Situation Emerged That Is Unnecessary and That Los Angeles Has the Laws, Money and Assets to Remedy By Clark...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow-Moving Storm: Residents Urged to Prepare

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two Bedroom Santa Monica Condo Lists for $9.5M

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece Originally...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Single-Story Bungalow + Glass Loft Lists for Nearly $5M

February 18, 2024

Read more
February 18, 2024

The combined living spaces span an impressive 3,704 square feet, boasting up to five bedrooms and six baths Comprising a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Firefighters Maintain Venice Condo Fire

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

The property containing three separate two-story condos  A fire damaged a condominium in Venice on Wednesday, but the swift response...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Emerging New RV Encampment Compromises Del Rey Neighborhood

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Fourteen RVs now occupy a stretch at the 90 Marina Freeway, some for years By Nick Antonicello  A chain of...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Global Açaí Bowl & Smoothie Brand to Open Second Santa Monica Shop

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

News of the Opening Comes One Month After the Brand Raised $67 Million By Zach Armstrong Amid ambitious U.S. growth,...

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli
Dining, News

Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market By Zach Armstrong A new deli, one which describes itself...

Photo: Instagram: @Firestonewalker_propagator
Dining, News

Tickets on Sale, Breweries Announced for 2024 Firestone Walker Beer Fest

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30 The highly anticipated Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles in...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

