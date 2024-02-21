“Women in Jazz” Event at the Moss Theater to Benefit College Scholarship Program

The Scholarship Trains Students to be Ambassadors for Antiracist Learning and Teaching

Los Angeles-based jazz vocalist Amber Weekes, an alumna of Mount Saint Mary’s University, will take center stage at the Moss Theater in Santa Monica on Friday, March 1, at 7 p.m. for the “Women in Jazz” event.

Organized by New Roads School, the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, and Mount Saint Mary’s University, the concert aims to raise $15,000 in scholarships for the university’s Equity, Diversity, and Justice Leadership Scholars program. This initiative trains students to be ambassadors for antiracist learning and teaching.

The event, produced by Dr. Julius Carlson, Associate Professor of Music at Mount Saint Mary’s and co-founder of the Santa Monica Youth Orchestra, will feature the cultural expression of West Coast Jazz.

General admission tickets are $50, and VIP seats are $100, available for purchase on Eventbrite. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-jazz-tickets-798897202037