February 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

Amid Delays, House of Pies Sets New Opening Date for Venice Spot

For About a Year, the Development’s Construction Has Seemingly Been Inactive

By Zach Armstrong

House of Pies, a popular L.A. Diner, which plans a second location at the intersection of Venice Blvd. and Lincoln Blvd., has delayed opening that storefront amid permitting issues with the city of L.A.

The franchise initially expected a November 2022 opening, but has pushed that timeline to September of this year.

For about a year, the development’s construction has seemingly been inactive. The developer faced scrutiny from local agencies and others last May for removing sycamore trees on the adjacent public right-of-way sidewalk. During this time, a skeleton of the upcoming shop consisting of large steel beams and other materials remained unchanged behind a green privacy screen at 1020 Venice Blvd. 

“These trees were 30 years old, of substantial size and installed and watered by the Venice community members in conjunction with the City, State and non profits organizations including Tree People with our tax dollars and grant funding.” an agenda item from a Venice Neighborhood Council meeting stated.

In an emailed response as to whether the business was fined by the city of L.A. or any other authorities for the tree cutdowns, a representative stated “Yes, we are currently working with the city agencies in charge of trees and public sidewalks to address the issue.”

Founded in 1969, House of Pies’ single current location is in Los Feliz at 1869 N. Vermont Ave. In addition to its breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the diner serves a multitude of pies such as Bavarian Chocolate Cream Pie, French Apple Fruit Pie, Southern Pecan Pie and Egg Custard Pie.

