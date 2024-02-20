February 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Archer Aviation

A Sustainable “Air Taxi” Service Will Operate Out of West L.A.

Based on Images and Videos, the Aircraft’s Design Mixes a Helicopter With an Airplane

By Zach Armstrong

Los Angeles is one of the most traffic congested U.S. cities. As a driver moves at a snail’s pace on its highways, they may look to the sky for an idea on how to bypass the situation. But expedient private air travel is unaffordable for most. Even if one can afford it, using it as an alternative for cross-town commutes has been scrutinized as a factor in environmental destruction. 

Following a partnership between aircraft startup Archer Aviation Inc. and aviation service provider Atlantic Aviation, the two entities will develop an sustainable “air taxi” service at the Santa Monica Airport among other U.S. locations. The companies aim to launch these services at initial locations, including Miami, San Francisco and New York in addition to Los Angeles, by 2025. 

The air taxi service aims to provide 10- to 20- minute long commutes in an electric aircraft as a substitute for car commutes that can take up to an hour and a half. The aircraft, Midnight, is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft which the companies describe as being safe, low noise and cost-competitive with ground transportation. The aircrafts will be engineered for speeds up to 150 mph and optimized for regular 20-50 mile urban trips.

Based on images and videos, the aircraft’s design mixes a helicopter with an airplane. Most of its long, narrow body is reminiscent of an airplane, while a dozen propellers similar to that of a helicopter sit on the wings.

“We are excited to work with Atlantic to help electrify their vast portfolio of high-value aviation assets in America’s most congested cities,” said Nikhil Goel, Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer in a news release. “These initial eVTOL vertiport locations will provide a launching pad for future expansion across Atlantic’s portfolio and ensure that our Midnight aircraft has safe, centrally located landing facilities for our future passengers.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Arcane Space
Hard, News

“20’s/20s” Exhibit at ARCANE to Showcase Emerging Artists’ Work

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

The Featured Artists Were All in Their Twenties During the 2020s ARCANE Space is set to host an exhibition showcasing...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

(Letter to Editor) Re: New RV Encampments in Del Rey

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

A Situation Emerged That Is Unnecessary and That Los Angeles Has the Laws, Money and Assets to Remedy By Clark...

Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow-Moving Storm: Residents Urged to Prepare

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two Bedroom Santa Monica Condo Lists for $9.5M

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece Originally...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Single-Story Bungalow + Glass Loft Lists for Nearly $5M

February 18, 2024

Read more
February 18, 2024

The combined living spaces span an impressive 3,704 square feet, boasting up to five bedrooms and six baths Comprising a...
Hard, Video

(Video) Hearts and Emojis Light Up Pier Ferris Wheel on Valentine’s Day

February 16, 2024

Read more
February 16, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Knew How to Accommodate Couples Celebrating the Holiday at the Pier @yovenicenews The Ferris Wheel knew how...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Firefighters Maintain Venice Condo Fire

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

The property containing three separate two-story condos  A fire damaged a condominium in Venice on Wednesday, but the swift response...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Emerging New RV Encampment Compromises Del Rey Neighborhood

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Fourteen RVs now occupy a stretch at the 90 Marina Freeway, some for years By Nick Antonicello  A chain of...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Global Açaí Bowl & Smoothie Brand to Open Second Santa Monica Shop

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

News of the Opening Comes One Month After the Brand Raised $67 Million By Zach Armstrong Amid ambitious U.S. growth,...

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli
Dining, News

Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market By Zach Armstrong A new deli, one which describes itself...

Photo: Instagram: @Firestonewalker_propagator
Dining, News

Tickets on Sale, Breweries Announced for 2024 Firestone Walker Beer Fest

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30 The highly anticipated Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles in...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Renowned Tibetan Singer to Perform at Electric Lodge this Weekend

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

This evening of music will showcase Yungchen Lhamo alongside master percussionist Houman Pourmehdi Renowned Tibetan singer-songwriter Yungchen Lhamo is set...

Photo: Kimberly Repecka
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Kimberly Repecka, Candidate for Judge of the Superior Court Office #124

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Deputy Public Defender takes on Judge Emily Theresa Spear in a two-candidate contest  By Nick Antonicello  Recently endorsed by the...
Hard, Video

(Video) See Damage of Marvin Braude Bike Trail Following Historic Storm

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The Collapsed Portion Remains Closed Off @yovenicenews Beachside bike trail remains collapsed after historic downpour. #news #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR