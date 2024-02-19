February 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: National Weather Service

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow-Moving Storm: Residents Urged to Prepare

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County

Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the last destructive storm, nature has more in store for the area. 

The National Weather Service of Los Angeles has put out an alert concerning Los Angeles County, “A large, strong, and slow-moving Pacific storm system will be making gradual eastward progress toward the California coast by late this weekend and into next week. The system is expected to bring multiple rounds of heavy rainand perhaps a few thunderstorms, gusty winds, cooler temperatures, and high-elevation snow from Sunday night through next Wednesday. Aflood watch is in effect for LA County from 4:00 p.m. Sunday through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.”

Currently, a stretch of Mulholland remains closed due to severe road damage — at four locations — a portion of Mulholland Drive has been closed to through traffic between Skyline Drive and Bowmont Drive (see this map). Estimates for repair timing are ongoing; closure is expected to last a number of weeks. Additionally, Benedict Canyon Road is local access only from Benedict Canyon from Mulholland Drive to Hutton Drive (see this map). This is a “soft closure” with access limited to local residents only in effect due to a collapsing roadway. An alternate is Deep Canyon Drive. 

LA’s Department of Transportation advises avoiding canyon roads, if possible, as some settlement and further hillside movement is still likely.

The National Weather Service’s forecast predicts a storm throughout the entire city, which is expected to deliver between two to five inches of rain, with the foothills potentially experiencing four to six inches. The storm brings the threat of damaging winds and significant rainfall, raising concerns for power outages, debris flows, and flooding in various areas.

In light of potential hazards, residents are advised to take precautionary measures and prepare for the impending storm. Those who experienced damage in the earlier February storm are urged to document affected areas through photographs and secure them to prevent further harm. Damages can be reported at this link.

For updated weather information, citizens can refer to the National Weather Service website.

Preparations Before the Storm:

  • Secure Outdoor Spaces: Move lightweight items indoors to prevent them from being carried away by strong winds.
  • Gather Emergency Supplies: Assemble supplies for sheltering in place, including food, water, radios, medication, and pet necessities.
  • Prepare for Power Outages: Have batteries, flashlights, backup chargers, and charging cables ready.
  • Sign Up for Emergency Alerts: Receive timely alerts for your location by signing up at NotifyLA.
  • Sandbags: Obtain sandbags from local fire stations. More details can be found here.
  • Prepare Medical Devices: Charge medical devices and cell phones fully; have backup systems ready.
  • Check Storm Drains: Ensure storm drains are clear of debris in your vicinity.

Actions During the Storm:

  • Avoid Driving: Dangerous road conditions are expected. Do not drive through flooded roads, and be cautious of hazards.
  • Secure Pets: Bring pets inside to protect them from falling debris.
  • Emergency Situations: Call 911 for life-threatening scenarios. Report non-immediate threats via 311 or online.
  • Power Line Safety: Treat all downed power lines as hazardous—report power issues to the Department of Water and Power at 1-800-342-5397.
  • Generator Safety: Do not operate generators indoors or in garages. Safety tips are available here.

Stay Informed: Monitor emergency.lacity.gov/updates for the latest storm updates and city responses.

