February 20, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: N/A

(Letter to Editor) Re: New RV Encampments in Del Rey

A Situation Emerged That Is Unnecessary and That Los Angeles Has the Laws, Money and Assets to Remedy

By Clark Brown

The views expressed here are solely those of the writer. He can be contacted at clarkbrown@jcbjrlaw.com

Nick Antonicello’s column, “Emerging New RV Encampment Compromises Del Rey Neighborhood (Yo! Venice February 17, 2024) describes a situation that is wholly unnecessary and that Los Angeles has the laws, money and assets to remedy promptly. The column reports there are 14 RVs and oversized vehicles on Inglewood Blvd. beneath the 90 Freeway Some have been there for over a year. Many are unlicensed, unregistered and inoperable.

This violates LAMC  SEC. 80.73.2.( “ It shall be unlawful for any person who owns or who has possession, custody or control of any vehicle to park that vehicle or leave it standing upon any highway, street or alley for 72 or more consecutive hours.”) The City can immediately tow the vehicles pursuant to VC 22669(d))“Vehicles which are parked, resting, or otherwise immobilized on any highway or public right-of-way and which lack an engine, transmission, wheels, tires, doors, windshield, or any other part or equipment necessary to operate safely on the highways of this state, are hereby declared a hazard to public health, safety, and welfare and may be removed immediately upon discovery by a peace officer or other designated employee of the state, county, or city.” Emphasis added.)

The City can tow the vehicles to 2 multi acres parcels of vacant land the City owns at LAX. One is at the corner of LaCienega and Century. The other is at the corner of 111 th Street and Aviation. Both are completely surrounded by airport and industrial uses. Neither are near incompatible uses such as homes, schools or churches. Both are within Council District 11 where the vehicles are now located.

The City has ample resources to relocate the vehicles and their occupants now. There is $1.3 billion in the current City budget for homeless services. The county has additional funds. This year the federal government selected Los Angeles for a large grant for homeless services, and in his last State of the State Address Governor Newsome promised 500 tiny homes for Los Angeles in which the City could rehouse the people now living in RVs. For more detail see my 7/22/23 letter to Yo! Venice, “L.A.’s Increasing Homeless Population Requires City to Establish Interim Shelter on Its Vacant Parcels at LAX.”

Clark Brown
Board Member, Venice Neighborhood Council.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: National Weather Service
News

Los Angeles Gears Up for Another Slow-Moving Storm: Residents Urged to Prepare

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

National Weather Service Issues Flood Watch for Los Angeles County Even though Los Angeles County is still recovering from the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Two Bedroom Santa Monica Condo Lists for $9.5M

February 19, 2024

Read more
February 19, 2024

Originally established in 1928 and meticulously reconstructed in 1996, El Tovar By The Sea stands as an architectural masterpiece Originally...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Single-Story Bungalow + Glass Loft Lists for Nearly $5M

February 18, 2024

Read more
February 18, 2024

The combined living spaces span an impressive 3,704 square feet, boasting up to five bedrooms and six baths Comprising a...
Hard, Video

(Video) Hearts and Emojis Light Up Pier Ferris Wheel on Valentine’s Day

February 16, 2024

Read more
February 16, 2024

The Ferris Wheel Knew How to Accommodate Couples Celebrating the Holiday at the Pier @yovenicenews The Ferris Wheel knew how...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Firefighters Maintain Venice Condo Fire

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

The property containing three separate two-story condos  A fire damaged a condominium in Venice on Wednesday, but the swift response...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Emerging New RV Encampment Compromises Del Rey Neighborhood

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Fourteen RVs now occupy a stretch at the 90 Marina Freeway, some for years By Nick Antonicello  A chain of...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Global Açaí Bowl & Smoothie Brand to Open Second Santa Monica Shop

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

News of the Opening Comes One Month After the Brand Raised $67 Million By Zach Armstrong Amid ambitious U.S. growth,...

Photo: Instagram: @bandtsdeli
Dining, News

Plant-Based Deli Opens on Montana Ave

February 15, 2024

Read more
February 15, 2024

Many Ingredients are Sourced From the Santa Monica Farmers Market By Zach Armstrong A new deli, one which describes itself...

Photo: Instagram: @Firestonewalker_propagator
Dining, News

Tickets on Sale, Breweries Announced for 2024 Firestone Walker Beer Fest

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

Festivities kick off on Thursday, May 30 The highly anticipated Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest returns to Paso Robles in...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

February 14, 2024

Read more
February 14, 2024

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine First Round’s On Me...

Photo: Getty Images
News, upbeat

Renowned Tibetan Singer to Perform at Electric Lodge this Weekend

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

This evening of music will showcase Yungchen Lhamo alongside master percussionist Houman Pourmehdi Renowned Tibetan singer-songwriter Yungchen Lhamo is set...

Photo: Kimberly Repecka
News, upbeat

Yo! Venice Interviews Kimberly Repecka, Candidate for Judge of the Superior Court Office #124

February 13, 2024

Read more
February 13, 2024

Deputy Public Defender takes on Judge Emily Theresa Spear in a two-candidate contest  By Nick Antonicello  Recently endorsed by the...
Hard, Video

(Video) See Damage of Marvin Braude Bike Trail Following Historic Storm

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

The Collapsed Portion Remains Closed Off @yovenicenews Beachside bike trail remains collapsed after historic downpour. #news #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man Rescued After Car Plunges in Marina del Rey Waters

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

How the vehicle went over the side is unclear By Zach Armstrong According to multiple media reports, a man was...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Car Collision Along Washington Blvd. Saturday Evening

February 12, 2024

Read more
February 12, 2024

2004 Corvette has front end rocked, but no one was injured  By Nick Antonicello   A car collision on Washington Blvd...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR