Tonight: Singles Valentine’s Party at The Victorian

The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine

First Round’s On Me (FROME), a dating app focusing on real-life dates, is teaming up with Besa mi Vino for an exclusive Valentine’s Day party at The Victorian in Santa Monica, transforming it into “Cupid’s Funhouse.”

The event kicks off in the early evening (7:30 PM – 10 PM) with free wine tasting from Besa Mi Vino, interactive Besa drinking games, local food and shopping vendors, and a DJ.

As the night progresses (9:30 PM – 1 AM), attendees can dance away with live DJs, including @Aldeniro in the MAYA basement, fostering connections made earlier in the night. To attend, individuals must download the FROME app, which serves as their ticket.

For a VIP experience, guests can skip the line with VIP entry, or pre-book a VIP table featuring Besa wine, Gorgie energy drinks, the Besa drinking game, free products, and more. The first 50 ladies to arrive receive a complimentary serving of Besa rosé or red wine (1.5 glasses).

To secure VIP entry or book a table and for additional details, individuals can contact @drinkbesa on Instagram. Download the FROME app for entry: https://firstroundsonme.co/. More information can be found at https://partiful.com/e/hOonXVUv1umcCXBXwWpk?fbclid=IwAR3SdaH2lI0dEl6ektSuVU-Oeb-OVZ8UGmHdcb2zYC5XYPM0ryDmY9lhhfQ_aem_AWzCZvZzjqtMmOVTDZ_d8PKTJ-K_lGT_zHd1bMuYcwRuhIAY7BYDbm2h_zaMUdXRD34.

