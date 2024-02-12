$6.7M Palisadian Mansion Features Custom Pool With Waterfalls

The expansive bathroom features a custom oversized marble spa tub

Nestled in the exclusive Ridgeview Country Estates, a tranquil enclave of Pacific Palisades, this residence provides 24/7 guarded security and private gates within proximity to Caruso’s Village.

Recently renovated, this resort-like oasis boasts over 6700 sq. feet and spans over an acre of lush grounds, featuring a custom pool and cascading waterfalls. The chef’s kitchen, adorned with a coffee bar, custom banquette, large island, Taj Mahal quartzite, and high-end Sub Zero and Wolf appliances, includes twin 36 fridges, a 60-inch range with double griddle, 2 Cove dishwashers, steam oven, and warming drawer. Two en-suite bedrooms are conveniently located downstairs, while the Primary suite occupies an entire wing upstairs, offering a spacious sitting room/office with a fireplace and terrace showcasing hillside, pool, and peek-a-boo ocean views.

The expansive bathroom features a custom oversized marble spa tub for two, a double-engine steam shower, and three vanities leading to a generous walk-in closet. The opposite wing boasts three additional bedrooms with charming vaulted ceilings.

