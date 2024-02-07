Fatty Mart to Host Super Bowl Watch Party with Special Menu

Attendees Can Enjoy Dan Dan Chili Dogs and More

By Zach Armstrong

Fatty Mart, a new Mar Vista-based physical market, hot food bar and dining space from Chef David Kuo, is inviting the West L.A. community to watch the Super Bowl while enjoying a special menu.

On Feb. 11 beginning at 3:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy Dan Dan Chili Dogs, sish sauce garlic wings, various pizza options and burger sliders. Pitchers of beer on tap in addition to wine will be offered. The watch party will take place at the market’s patio space featuring one screen projecting the big game.

Tickets are priced at $30 each and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/fatty-mart-los-angeles/event/460525/super-bowl-watch-party-special-menu.

Fatty Mart is a 5,000 square-foot-space that includes dried goods, packaged noodles, cold drinks, produce, sandwiches, and pizza, along with Taiwanese dishes, coffee and pastries.

The market also includes hot bar stations and countertop space for culinary demos or draft beer. It is located at 12210 Venice Blvd.