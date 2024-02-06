Venice Heritage Museum Set to Open Inaugural Exhibition

The Opening Will Feature Live Entertainment and Food

By Zach Armstrong

The Venice Heritage Museum, a project meant to showcase the L.A. neighborhoods’ rich 115+ year history of economic and social evolution, will soon open the doors to its inaugural exhibition.

On Saturday March 9., the “This is some place” gallery grand opening will feature live entertainment, music, food, drinks and more. According to an event post, this exhibition presents visitors with moments of world-building in Venice over the last century, showing how Venetians have distinguished their home from the world around it.

According to its website, the museum aims to be a “hub for Venetians, Angelenos, and the millions of visitors who come to Venice each year to preserve, explore, and celebrate all there is to love about our city.” Its listed values include representing Venice’s creative and socio-economically diverse histories, providing a permanent platform for Venice’s diverse communities, empowering young people to take pride in their community,

In 2021, the museum launched its first capital campaign, ​raising over $300,000 in order to bring it to life.

For registration or more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/venice-heritage-museum-grand-opening-tickets-806045753547.