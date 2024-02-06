Free Black History Month Events to be Hosted by Santa Monica College

The Series Features Informative Talks, Discussions and Author Readings

Santa Monica College continues its annual Black History Series, commencing in February to honor Black History Month and extending throughout the spring semester.

Launched in 2016, this series features a diverse array of events, including informative talks, discussions, author readings, and a workshop focusing on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Here are some notable events for the Spring 2024 Black History Series at SMC:

February 10, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: The Black College Expo Venue: LA Convention Center SMC and local high school students can explore opportunities, interact with representatives from over 50 colleges, and even apply for scholarships on the spot.

February 20, 1 p.m.: Jason Mott – “Exploring Identity, Love, and Being Black in America in Fiction Writing” Online event featuring New York Times bestselling author Jason Mott discussing his award-winning novel “Hell of a Book.” The session delves into themes of racism, police violence, and the hidden costs on Black Americans.

February 27, 3:45 p.m.: Workshop – “How to Transfer to an HBCU” Venue: Student Services Center (SSC 291) A workshop guiding students on the application process, requirements, and deadlines for Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

February 28, 11 a.m.: Lucas Rivera – “My AfroRican State of Soul” Venue: Malibu 202 (SMC Malibu Campus) Multidisciplinary artist Lucas Rivera presents an interactive performance and book talk reflecting on his Afro-Latino identity and artistic journey.

February 29, 11:15 a.m.: Brianna Harvey – “Lessons in Liberation: How Black Youth and Families Resist Oppression” Hybrid event: Online and in SMC Student Equity Center CSU Fullerton Assistant Professor Brianna Harvey discusses her research on carceral systems’ impact on Black youth and families, focusing on anti-blackness and resistance.



The events span a variety of themes, providing valuable insights and fostering discussions about Black history, culture, and activism. While most events will be online, on-campus events at SMC’s main and Malibu campuses offer an in-person experience.

For additional details and pre-registration, interested individuals can visit SMC Events. Attendees are advised that seating for on-campus events is on a first-arrival basis, and all events are subject to change without notice. For inquiries, contact SMC’s Office of Public Programs at 310-434-4100.