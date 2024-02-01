Venice Shorts: First Lutheran RVs Finally Removed by L.A. City Officials Along Venice Blvd

After months of inactivity, the three RV’s that plagued this church community have been cleared as of Wednesday evening (1/31/24).

By Nick Antonicello

What a difference five days make!

After LA City officials conceded there was no timeline for removal of the three illegally and permanently RV’s to be removed, city officials today organized a major clearance and cleanup that resulted in the complete removal of all three vehicles.

The updated image shows the vehicles removed as of 7:00 PM Wednesday evening!

On Friday night city officials had no plan to share about the three that sat for months outside the First Lutheran facility on Venice Boulevard nor a specific plan for the removal of RV’s in general.

But the size of the audience, some 250 Venetians and church supporters had to have an impact on those city officials in attendance, including Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), members of the staff of LA Mayor Karen Bass as well as senior lead officers from the Pacific Division of the LAPD for this unexpected turn of events that led to this swift and decisive action.

The cleanup began this morning and one lane of Venice Boulevard had to be closed to accommodate the removal of the three vehicles.

And while this is good news for the First Lutheran church community, what occurred on Friday that resulted in this quick turnaround in action?

Clearly, there is strength in numbers and the stories told by the parents of school-age children that attend First Lutheran were horrifying and begged the question, when is enough, enough?

Well it seems this swift action cancels out the bureaucratic nonsense that action cannot occur and the people who actually reside in Venice have rights too!

Congratulations to Councilwoman Park, Mayor Bass and the LAPD for listening, responding and taking the appropriate steps in giving the sidewalks and streets of Venice back to those who live here.

And while this is a great first step, there are literally hundreds of these vehicles that need to be cleared and removed in the weeks and months to come.

Yes, you can fight and beat City Hall when there’s a will, there is a way.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who exclusively covers the encampment and RV crisis here in the community. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com