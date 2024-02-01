February 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: First Lutheran RVs Finally Removed by L.A. City Officials Along Venice Blvd

After months of inactivity, the three RV’s that plagued this church community have been cleared as of Wednesday evening (1/31/24). 

By Nick Antonicello 

What a difference five days make!

After LA City officials conceded there was no timeline for removal of the three illegally and permanently RV’s to be removed, city officials today organized a major clearance and cleanup that resulted in the complete removal of all three vehicles. 

The updated image shows the vehicles removed as of 7:00 PM Wednesday evening!

On Friday night city officials had no plan to share about the three that sat for months outside the First Lutheran facility on Venice Boulevard nor a specific plan for the removal of RV’s in general. 

But the size of the audience, some 250 Venetians and church supporters had to have an impact on those city officials in attendance, including Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), members of the staff of LA Mayor Karen Bass as well as senior lead officers from the Pacific Division of the LAPD for this unexpected turn of events that led to this swift and decisive action. 

The cleanup began this morning and one lane of Venice Boulevard had to be closed to accommodate the removal of the three vehicles. 

And while this is good news for the First Lutheran church community, what occurred on Friday that resulted in this quick turnaround in action? 

Clearly, there is strength in numbers and the stories told by the parents of school-age children that attend First Lutheran were horrifying and begged the question, when is enough, enough? 

Well it seems this swift action cancels out the bureaucratic nonsense that action cannot occur and the people who actually reside in Venice have rights too!

Congratulations to Councilwoman Park, Mayor Bass and the LAPD for listening, responding and taking the appropriate steps in giving the sidewalks and streets of Venice back to those who live here. 

And while this is a great first step, there are literally hundreds of these vehicles that need to be cleared and removed in the weeks and months to come. 

Yes, you can fight and beat City Hall when there’s a will, there is a way.

 Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who exclusively covers the encampment and RV crisis here in the community. Have an encampment or RV issue on your block or street? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News

Photo: Kavahana
Dining, News

Smorgasburg Vendor to Open Kava Nectar Bar in Santa Monica

February 1, 2024


February 1, 2024

Kava Nectar Is Made from Natural Roots of the Kava Plant Kavahana, a permanent vendor at well-known food event Smorgasburg,...

Photo: Instagram: @sweetlaurelbakery
Dining, News

How an Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Led to the Founding of One of West L.A.’s Best Bakeries

February 1, 2024


February 1, 2024

Laurel Gallucci Changed Her Own Diet Before Doing the Same For Many Angelinos By Zach Armstrong It’s horrifying to have...

Photo: SALT
Dining, News

Three-Course Valentine’s Day Special Coming to SALT

January 31, 2024


January 31, 2024

The menu features Kusshi oysters along with surf and turf Embrace the spirit of Valentine’s Day from Friday, Feb. 9,...

Photo: Instagram: @planetbake.us
Dining, News

Pop-Up to Host Vegan Brands in Farmers Market Style Event

January 31, 2024


January 31, 2024

Vegan brand entrepreneurs also have the opportunity to educate  By Zach Armstrong X Market, a vegan pop up in Venice,...

Photo: Santa Monica Film Festival
News, upbeat

18th Santa Monica Film Festival is Coming this Weekend. Here’s are the Selections

January 31, 2024


January 31, 2024

Screenings Followed by Award Ceremony and Reception The upcoming 18th Santa Monica Film Festival is set to captivate audiences with...

Photo: Nathan Hochman
News, upbeat

The Yo! Venice Interview: Nathan Hochman For L.A. County District Attorney

January 30, 2024


January 30, 2024

Hochman seeks to repair strained relationships with law enforcement in an effort to make L.A. safer By Nick Antonicello  A...
News

Rent a Boat in San Diego |13 common questions Answered by a USGC Captain!

January 30, 2024


January 30, 2024

We took the top 13 questions that customers ask when renting a boat and had a United States Coast Guard...
News, Video

(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

January 29, 2024


January 29, 2024

This will be the chain’s second store location in California. @yovenicenews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: RVs Continue to Illegally Park Along Washington Blvd

January 29, 2024


January 29, 2024

Dozens of campers, vans, buses and recreational vehicles scatter along one of Venice’s primary corridors to the ocean.  By Nick...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: How Illegally Parked RVs Gain Access to Long Term Electric Power

January 29, 2024


January 29, 2024

Splicing lines from street light utility poles offers free power that goes unvetted and encourages permanent parking access here in...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Home Designed by Golden Globe Winning Actor Lists for $3.6M

January 29, 2024


January 29, 2024

He designed and constructed the residence in 1980, residing there for over 30 years. The former home and architectural masterpiece...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$6.25M Beachside Condo Comes with Four Car Garage

January 28, 2024


January 28, 2024

This property boasts four bedrooms across three stories Nestled along an expansive stretch of beach without the interruption of a...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Apartment Complex Hits Market After 40 Years at $3.5M

January 28, 2024


January 28, 2024

It is the sole apartment complex on the Millwood-Venice walk streets Lee & Associates Apartment Advisors is presenting the Marco...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

January 26, 2024


January 26, 2024

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

City Hall Gets Enhanced Security After Council Members Receive Threats

January 26, 2024


January 26, 2024

Anonymous Calls Threatened Physical Harm By Zach Armstrong Security was bolstered at the Santa Monica City Council meeting Tuesday night...

