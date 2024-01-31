18th Santa Monica Film Festival is Coming this Weekend. Here’s are the Selections

Screenings Followed by Award Ceremony and Reception

The upcoming 18th Santa Monica Film Festival is set to captivate audiences with a selection of award-winning independent films from local, national, and international filmmakers.

This year’s festival is designed to offer both in-person film screenings at AMC 4 Santa Monica and a virtual experience accessible to a global audience.

Event Schedule:

Screenings

AMC Broadway 4 – Theater 1

11:00 AM: “Shot Dead” Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers

12:40 PM: “The Great Awakening” Followed by Q&A with Rizza Islam

3:00 PM: “Stolen Dough” Followed by Q&A with Claudia Wit

4:20 PM: “Influence” Q&A with Filmmakers



AMC Broadway 4 – Theater 2

11:00 AM: “We Will Not Be Silenced” Followed by Q&A with Johan Flybring and Tigran Martinian

1:00 PM: Shorts Block 1 “The Old Young Crow” “Denuevo” “Radio Telescope” “Career Day” Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers

2:15 PM: Shorts Block 2 “Onions” “What Ever Happened to Jonny Faith” “A Wedding Day” Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers

3:30 PM: Shorts Block 3 “This Body Is A Shell” “A Night In Bridge” “Good Bad Luck” Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers

4:40 PM: Shorts Block 4 “Trundle and the Lost Borscht of Atlantis” “All At Once” “Rochelles” Followed by Q&A with Filmmakers



Awards

Date: Saturday, Feb 3

Time: 6:15 PM – 6:45 PM

Venue: AMC 4 Santa Monica

Reception

Date: Saturday, Feb 3

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Loulou

For more information, go to https://www.santamonicafilmfestival.com