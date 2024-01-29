(Video) Candle & Scent Bar Coming to Third Street Promenade

This will be the chain’s second store location in California.
@yovenicenews Candle bar coming to promenade.#santamonica #california #losangeles #fyp #candle #candles #candlemaking ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
January 29, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Dozens of campers, vans, buses and recreational vehicles scatter along one of Venice’s primary corridors to the ocean. By Nick...
January 29, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Splicing lines from street light utility poles offers free power that goes unvetted and encourages permanent parking access here in...
January 29, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
He designed and constructed the residence in 1980, residing there for over 30 years. The former home and architectural masterpiece...
January 28, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This property boasts four bedrooms across three stories Nestled along an expansive stretch of beach without the interruption of a...
January 28, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
It is the sole apartment complex on the Millwood-Venice walk streets Lee & Associates Apartment Advisors is presenting the Marco...
January 26, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
January 26, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Anonymous Calls Threatened Physical Harm By Zach Armstrong Security was bolstered at the Santa Monica City Council meeting Tuesday night...
January 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Small World Has You Covered @yovenicenews Wanna check out reads from smaller publishers? Small World has you covered. #booktok #bookworm...
January 25, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This Year’s Theme is Magical Mystical Trip As the vibrant tradition of the Venice Beach Mardi Gras Parade marks its...
January 25, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Menu Items Include the “La Burgette” with Beef, Dijon Burger Sauce, and Six Month Mimolette Cheese By Zach Armstrong Burgette,...
Gelato and Baked Goods Also Served @yovenicenews The new coffee shop sells Italian coffee and fair-trade tea.#santamonica #coffeetiktok #coffee #coffeeaddict...
Banana-Based Flavor Makes a Return Jeni’s, with a Venice location at 64 Windward Ave., invites ice cream enthusiasts to partake...
The films curated by swoon venice and venice beach film festival Join Movie Night at The Waterfront this Thursday, Jan....
January 23, 2024 Zach Armstrong
Several Features of the Event Will Throw Guests Back Into the 1920s By Zach Armstrong On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1...
January 23, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Well-Known Muralist Has Personal Connections to the School and Church @yovenicenews The mural depicts Saint Anne cradling the blessed...
