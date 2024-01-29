Santa Monica Home Designed by Golden Globe Winning Actor Lists for $3.6M

He designed and constructed the residence in 1980, residing there for over 30 years.

The former home and architectural masterpiece of actor Donald Sutherland, celebrated for his decades-long acting career with roles in “The Dirty Dozen” and “MAS*H.”, presents a unique opportunity for ownership or lease.

Sutherland designed and constructed the residence in 1980, residing there for over 30 years. Now listed at $3,675,000 for purchase or available for fully furnished lease from March 31 at $12,500 per month, this coastal gem retains many of Sutherland’s original design choices.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhome boasts unobstructed Pacific Ocean views and features distinctive architectural elements personally crafted by Sutherland.

The main living space, with a vaulted ceiling and transom windows, imparts a spacious ambiance within its modest 1,484-square-foot layout. A gas fireplace in the living room, flanked by sliding-glass doors leading to a patio suspended above the Ocean Front Walk footpath, provides breathtaking Pacific views. Adding to the charm, a built-in bookshelf and desk face the seascape.

This 88-year-old Canadian-born star’s design acumen shines in this coastal residence, further enhancing his multifaceted legacy, which includes a Golden Globe win and iconic performances in films like “Klute,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Ordinary People,” and his portrayal of President Snow in “The Hunger Games” franchise.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/santa-monica-california-home-designed-by-donald-sutherland-asks-3-68m/.