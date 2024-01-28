$6.25M Beachside Condo Comes with Four Car Garage

This property boasts four bedrooms across three stories

Nestled along an expansive stretch of beach without the interruption of a bike path or boardwalk, this property boasts 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths across three stories, along with an open floor plan, hardwood floors and fireplaces in both the living room and family room.

With high ceilings adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, the residence ensures that its occupants can bask in the breathtaking ocean views. The gourmet kitchen is well-appointed with double ovens, a gas cook-top, a sink with disposal, and an ice maker in the center island. The sumptuous family room provides ample space for a piano or recreational pieces.

The main bedroom is a luxurious retreat with a cedar-lined walk-in closet, a sitting room, and a library. The primary bath is an oasis featuring a spa tub with ocean views, a double vanity with Lalique fixtures, and a spacious shower. Two third-floor offices, which can be reconverted into outdoor patios (renderings available in photos), and a well-equipped laundry room with storage closets enhance the home’s functionality.

Annalee Chandler with FERRARO is cited as the listing agent. For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/1-Ironsides-St-Apt-10_Marina-Del-Rey_CA_90292_M14357-04631?from=srp-list-card.