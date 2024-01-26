City Hall Gets Enhanced Security After Council Members Receive Threats

Anonymous Calls Threatened Physical Harm

By Zach Armstrong

Security was bolstered at the Santa Monica City Council meeting Tuesday night after multiple council members received threats.

Four members received anonymous phone calls that posed various threats including physical harm, said SMMP spokesperson Erika Aklufi. The calls were received the night prior to the meeting.

Enhanced security measures included an increase in police officers assigned to the meeting and metal detection to those in attendance inside the council chambers. Aklufi described the nature of the incident “rare” and that it is unknown how much longer the added measures will be in place.

The meeting, which took place Jan. 23 at city hall in the Council Chamber room 205, was not met with any suspicious or concerning activity, said Aklufi.