The Waterfront Restaurant to Host Screening of Short Surf Films

The films curated by swoon venice and venice beach film festival

Join Movie Night at The Waterfront this Thursday, Jan. 25 for a free screening of three short surf films curated by swoon venice and venice beach film festival.

“The Way of Water” is an experimental surf and dance film by Ramon J. Goni and Joseph Duerr. It explores the beauty of Tahiti’s waters and Southern California’s coastlines, serving as a cinematic love letter to the Pacific Ocean.

“Familia Garcia,” a documentary short by David Espina, transports you to a remote Spanish town with a history with the sea. Delve into the saga of three generations of longboarders who turned fear of the ocean into a passion for surfing.

“Sawubona (I see you),” directed by Tyler Dunham & Brendan Calder and produced by WSL Studios, tells the story of Giovanni Douresseau from South Central, Los Angeles. His journey from a challenging environment to the waves of the ocean, thanks to a youth summer program and a dedicated mentor, showcases the power of surfing.

Head to The Waterfront Venice at 205 Ocean Front Walk, located between Rose and Navy on the Venice Beach Boardwalk.