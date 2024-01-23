OM Chanting Event Coming to Venice This Weekend

Also Featuring Vegan Sushi and Spiritual Music

Experience the serene Albion Garden in Venice Beach on January 27th at 1 p.m. for an event featuring OM chanting, vegan sushi, spiritual music, and the essence of Japanese luxury.

Chanting OM is a practice often used in Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism, and Jainism believed to help minds and bodies to energize. The event is taking place at 1043 Abbot Kinney Blvd. and is hosted by OM Chanting L.A.

Limited spaces available, so don’t miss this chance for a soulful experience. For more information and registration, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/om-chanting-la-venice-beach-event-tickets-784766476657?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.