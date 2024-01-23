January 24, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: City of Santa Monica

1920s Style Event Will Celebrate Legacy of Silent Film Star Marion Davies

Several Features of the Event Will Throw Guests Back Into the 1920s

By Zach Armstrong

On Sunday, Jan. 28, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., the Santa Monica Conservancy and Annenberg Community Beach House is remembering silent film star Marion Davies in the best way possible: a grand party.

In addition to her signature bubbly personality, the star of Hollywood’s “golden age” was widely known for the parties she and partner William Randolph Hearst threw at the oceanfront estate where Annenberg now sits.

Vintage attire is recommended, as several features of the event will throw guests back into the 1920s. In the Beach House courtyard, guests will enjoy live music by Natalie Jacob & The Vintage Quartet, learn social dances of the 1920s with James Zimmer and Cynthia Harper, experience magic with Tom Frank, and peek into Marion’s original 1928 guest house. In attendance will be Lara Gabrielle, author of Captain of Her Soul: The Life of Marion Davies. Guests can purchase the comprehensive biography.

RSVP here at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/happy-birthday-marion-registration-770017080817?aff=oddtdtcreator.

in News, upbeat
