Venice Shorts: Marina Bay Watch Company, Your Timepiece Specialist

Longtime Watch and Jewelry Repair Expert Is an Area Favorite

By Nick Antonicello

With professional watch repair on all timepieces from vintage to luxury watches, ranging from a simple watch battery change to a complete overhaul, the Marina Bay Watch Company is your one-stop source for all of your time piece and jewelry needs.

Located at 4027 Lincoln Blvd., owner Michael Vartanian takes pride in watch consulting, repair and purchase.

Their master jewelers can help you fix any of your fine jewelry too as they specialize in the repairs of luxury watch brands and time pieces such as Rolex, Breitling, Cartier, Omega, Tag Heuer and many other noted favorites.

MBWC also sells wrist watch bands, vintage and antique items as well as wall clocks, chains, rings and other specialty pieces.

Established in 1996, the watch service center and jewelry repair facility has been in operation since and they take pride and care in cultivating a reliable reputation in repairs on all watches and jewelry items.

For if there is a problem you cannot see, it’s time to bring it to Michael V!

Visit them online at www.marinabaywatch.com or via e-mail at info@marinabaywatch.com and the store number is 310-574-8777.

Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Thursday from 11-7PM and Friday & Saturday from 11-5PM, closed Sunday and Monday.

MBWC is the place for watch, time piece, clock and jewelry purchase and repair.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers the retail business community. Own or operate a business here in Venice and have a story to tell? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com