January 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Marina Bay Watch Company, Your Timepiece Specialist

Longtime Watch and Jewelry Repair Expert Is an Area Favorite

By Nick Antonicello

With professional watch repair on all timepieces from vintage to luxury watches, ranging from a simple watch battery change to a complete overhaul, the Marina Bay Watch Company is your one-stop source for all of your time piece and jewelry needs.

Located at 4027 Lincoln Blvd., owner Michael Vartanian takes pride in watch consulting, repair and purchase.

Their master jewelers can help you fix any of your fine jewelry too as they specialize in the repairs of luxury watch brands and time pieces such as Rolex, Breitling, Cartier, Omega, Tag Heuer and many other noted favorites.

MBWC also sells wrist watch bands, vintage and antique items as well as wall clocks, chains, rings and other specialty pieces.

Established in 1996, the watch service center and jewelry repair facility has been in operation since and they take pride and care in cultivating a reliable reputation in repairs on all watches and jewelry items.

For if there is a problem you cannot see, it’s time to bring it to Michael V!

Visit them online at www.marinabaywatch.com or via e-mail at info@marinabaywatch.com and the store number is 310-574-8777.

Hours of operation are Tuesday thru Thursday from 11-7PM and Friday & Saturday from 11-5PM, closed Sunday and Monday.

MBWC is the place for watch, time piece, clock and jewelry purchase and repair.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers the retail business community. Own or operate a business here in Venice and have a story to tell? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$75M Estate Along Pacific Coast Highway Comes With Tennis Court and Guest Apartments

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The 12-bedroom, 14-bath home spans approximately 12,000 sq ft This exclusive beach and bluff compound graces one of Paradise Cove’s...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$25M Santa Monica Home Features Putting Green and Entertainment Pavilion

January 22, 2024

Read more
January 22, 2024

The grounds offer expansive lawns and a gorgeous swimming pool Situated on one of Santa Monica’s premier streets, this family...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

$2.1M Three-Story Home Set For Construction on Sunset Ave

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

The existing 762 sq ft house will pave the way for a new compound This 4,800 sq ft lot is...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Near $4M Condo Features Two Bedrooms, Ocean Views

January 21, 2024

Read more
January 21, 2024

A standout feature is the expansive 1000 sq ft rooftop deck This beachfront condo along the Marina del Rey shoreline...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Car Fatally Crashes Into Woman Pushing Cart

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

The woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified on scene On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Santa Monica Man Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar Crypto Scheme

January 19, 2024

Read more
January 19, 2024

From 2017 to 2021, He Operated a VirtuL-Currency Money Services Business Known as Digital Coin Strategies LLC A 33-year-old Santa...
Hard, Video

(Video) Woman Hospitalized After Mar Vista Apartment Fire

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

The Female Tenant Was Exposed to Heavy Smoke @yovenicenews A woman has hospitalized after being exposed to the fire’s smoke...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Motion to Change LUPC Operations Gets Tabled

January 18, 2024

Read more
January 18, 2024

Rules & Selections Committee recommendations would diminish the role of the directly-elected Land Use Chair! By Nick Antonicello  In what...

Photo: Instagram: @duckhornwine
Dining, News

Three Course Dinner Event at SALT to Feature Pairings from Napa Valley Luxury Wine Company

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel’s SALT Restaurant & Bar...

Photo: N/A
Dining, News

Washington Blvd. Restaurant Reopens After Fumigation

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

The Effort Was Not Related to Detected Pests By Zach Armstrong C&O Restaurants, a popular Italian eatery located at 3016...

Photo: Marianna Varviani
News, upbeat

Upcoming Dance Theater Performance Inspired by L.A. Culture & The Power of Connection

January 17, 2024

Read more
January 17, 2024

Marianna Varviani, Founder and Artistic Director of Selcouth, Is the Veteran Choreographer Behind the Performance By Zach Armstrong This Friday...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Fiber Optic Installation Along Washington Blvd

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

5G Wiring Installed Below Ground Has Venetians Curious  By Nick Antonicello   For the last several weeks VERIZON has been installing...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Resiliency Committee Focuses on Emergency Disaster Strategies for the Community

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Chairman Keith Harrison Leads Venice When It Comes to Emergency Management Coordination With Our Public Safety Partners By Nick Antonicello...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Metro Train Crashes Into Passenger Car at Downtown Intersection

January 16, 2024

Read more
January 16, 2024

Officials are currently reviewing footage of the accident By Zach Armstrong A Metro train crashed into a vehicle near the...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Garbage Clogs South Venice Blvd. Worse Than Ever

January 15, 2024

Read more
January 15, 2024

First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV’s & campers with no help in sight. By...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR