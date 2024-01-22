Mother in Custody After Leaving Child Alone on Boat

The Child Is in Protective Custody

By Zach Armstrong

A mother has been arrested after her infant child was found alone on a Marina del Rey boat by authorities.

On Sunday evening, officials were alerted about a toddler by itself on the vessel located at Harbor Basin B (across from the Courtyard Marriott). The mother and her partner were both arrested once they arrived back at the slip.

The couple are in custody while the child is in protective custody with the L.A. Department of Children and Family Services. The incident is under investigation. No further details were provided.