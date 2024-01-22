January 23, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty Images

Dog Park Finally Set for Pacific Palisades

Spacious Parks Are Already a Key Component to the Mostly-Residential Palisades, but Dogs Are Not Allowed

By Zach Armstrong

The L.A. Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners voted to apply for a $1.5 million grant which would create an off-leash dog park in Pacific Palisades featuring new fencing, a concrete travel path, synthetic surfacing, security lighting, a hydration station and dog agility equipment.

The set location for the proposed park is Temescal Canyon Park. 

In 2021, the same year that nearly 3,500 Palisadian petition signatures were garnered asking for an off-leash dog park, it was announced the city set aside $765,000 for a dog park also with Temescal Park as the location. At the time, Public Information Officer Rose Watson stated the Parks and Rec department would work with Council District 11 to determine the project’s funding source.

Spacious parks are already a key component to the mostly-residential Palisades from other L.A.’s more bustling neighborhoods. But dogs are not allowed to roam through them without a leash.

Hiking trails, picnic areas and other recreational zones can be found at places such as Will Rogers State Historic Park and Temescal Canyon Park. In November, Veterans Garden at 851 Alma Real Dr. took home the top prize in the landscape category at the Los Angeles Architectural Awards. The prior month, Palisades-Malibu YMCA was presented with $1 million to restore Simon Meadow Park with new gathering and bathroom structures.

The Pacific Palisades (Temescal Canyon) Dog Park is part of the same group of applications made by RAP under the same allocation program for improvements at 109th Street Recreation Center and the Sixth Street Viaduct PARC Project.

in Hard, News
