Car Fatally Crashes Into Woman Pushing Cart

On Jan. 13, at around 1:50 am, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a tragic traffic collision in the 2900 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a southbound vehicle, occupying the number one lane on Lincoln Boulevard, collided with a pedestrian in her 50s. The pedestrian was also heading southbound, pushing a cart in the roadway.

Regrettably, the woman, believed to be homeless, could not be identified at the scene, prompting the coroner’s involvement.

The driver of the vehicle responsibly remained at the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators. Notably, there were no apparent signs of impairment observed in the driver.

The Santa Monica Police Department urges anyone who may possess information related to this tragic incident to reach out to Investigator Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov.