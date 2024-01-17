(Video) Look Inside Palisades Village’s New Pop-Up Pizzeria

Jemma Pizzeria Offers Sandwiches, Fresh Pies and More
@yovenicenews Palisadians have a new pizzeria. #pizza #pizzalover #pizzatime #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #news #fyp #foodie #food #foodtok #lafoodie ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
January 17, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier.
January 17, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Course Two Features Grilled Marinated Quail Paired with Duckhorn Merlot Join the Marina Del Rey Hotel's SALT Restaurant & Bar...
January 17, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Effort Was Not Related to Detected Pests By Zach Armstrong C&O Restaurants, a popular Italian eatery located at 3016...
January 11, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Restaurant is Set to Feature Up To 15 Courses According to a report from What Now Los Angeles, renowned...
January 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Led by vegan chef Acooba Scott Cooking Kids takes place on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10 a.m....
January 10, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Anticipate an array of refreshing drinks, accompanied by light bites and complimentary goodie bags Experience the ultimate Dry January celebration...
January 8, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Each Side Spells the Town’s Name in Gold @yovenicenews Palisades now has a town clock. #clock #pacificpalisades #palisades #losangeles #westla...
January 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
It Depicts His “Shush” Celebration and The Black Mamba Logo @yovenicenews A new mural on Venice Beach pays homage to...
January 4, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
This is the selection of multicultural vendors at the weekly event. Starting in 1977, the Mar Vista Farmers Market offers...
January 3, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The Shop Will Replace the Former Space of Vanilla Bake Shop @yovenicenews A Food Network judge is set to open...
January 3, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The 1.5 Hour Event is Taking Place at Open Temple By Zach Armstrong The Open Temple, located at 1422 Electric...
January 2, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
The “Venice Flying Carousel” by Robin Murez is the latest in her series. @yovenicenews This non-electric, handcrafted carousel tells the...
January 2, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Beloved Local Bakery Is No More After 35 Years By Dolores Quintana Breaking news: Iconic bakery Sweet Lady Jane has...
December 22, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
When shopping for the little ones, you have to go where you can get everytyhing you need in one place...
December 22, 2023 Yo Venice Staff
Beach Belles Come to SM Place 12/22, 12/23, and 12/24 to help Dance your Soul into the Holiday season! @yovenicenews...
Located on Ocean Ave., the Eatery is a Short Walk From the Pier.
First Lutheran Church at 815 Mission has been invaded by permanent RV's & campers with no help in sight.